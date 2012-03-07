ATHENS, March 7 Six Greek pension funds are still holding out against joining a sovereign bond swap deal while another eight have agreed to take part, a government official said on Wednesday, a day before the deadline for the offer expires.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said six pension funds, with holdings totalling 3.4 billion euros, were still opposing the deal, which forces investors to accept cuts of almost three quarters of the value of their investments.

Another eight funds and a company that manages capital on behalf of pension funds have agreed to the deal, adding their holdings of 3 billion euros in bonds to a growing total which looks increasingly like hitting the required threshold.

Greece has said it will not pay anything to investors who refuse to accept the deal.