ATHENS Dec 20 Talks between authorities and banks over a deal to restructure private sector holdings of Greek bonds were getting nearer to a deal, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Tuesday.

"We are close to an agreement, I believe that," Venizelos said at a conference in Athens. "I believe that because I have a personal insight into the negotiations and I know this is feasible, provided our institutional partners respect the Oct 26 (EU) decision," he said.