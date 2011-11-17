Nov 17 The Greek Finance Ministry said on Thursday it had begun talks with private sector bondholders represented by the Institute of International Finance on a bond swap which aims to cut around 100 billion euros from its debt.

"Our goal is to structure a transaction that will attract the broadest possible support from the bondholder community," said Evangelos Venizelos, Greece's Minister of Finance.

"To this end, we will be listening to the IIF, other industry bodies and individual creditors' ideas about how best to design this transaction." (Reporting By Ben Harding)