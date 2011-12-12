ATHENS Dec 12 Greece hopes to wrap up negotiations on a voluntary debt restructuring that is part of the country's latest 130-billion euro bailout by the end of January, its finance minister said on Monday.

Greek officials earlier on Monday began a fresh round of talks with inspectors from the EU, ECB and the IMF -- dubbed the troika -- as well as bankers on the bailout and bond swap.

Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos labelled the talks with the troika as "difficult".

"The talks are critical and difficult," he told a news conference. "The country is being asked to take important and crucial decisions and there is no room for us to be distracted."