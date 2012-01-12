ATHENS Jan 12 Greece may need more funds from European partners bailing out the country if not enough private creditors sign up for a voluntary swap of bonds to cut the country's debt burden, its deputy finance minister said on Thursday.

"If the percentage of participation is not, for instance, 100 percent, then Greece may need further support from the side of our partners," said Filippos Sachinidis told Skai radio.

A senior European banker on Wednesday said the participation rate among private sector investors is currently less than 75 percent, which means Greece's debt will be reduced by far less than expected.