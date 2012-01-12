ATHENS Jan 12 Greece may need more funds
from European partners bailing out the country if not enough
private creditors sign up for a voluntary swap of bonds to cut
the country's debt burden, its deputy finance minister said on
Thursday.
"If the percentage of participation is not, for instance, 100
percent, then Greece may need further support from the side of
our partners," said Filippos Sachinidis told Skai radio.
A senior European banker on Wednesday said the participation
rate among private sector investors is currently less than 75
percent, which means Greece's debt will be reduced by far less
than expected.