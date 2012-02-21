ATHENS Feb 21 The Greek parliament will
vote on a law to impose bond swap losses on investors as part of
an international bailout on Thursday, a source within the Greek
finance ministry said.
Private sector holders of Greek debt will take losses of
53.5 percent on the nominal value of their bonds under a deal
hammered out by euro zone finance ministers early on Tuesday.
Collective Action Clauses (CACs) would impose the losses on
any investors that do not take part voluntarily. A law on the
CACs will be submitted to parliament on Tuesday and voted on by
Thursday, the source said.