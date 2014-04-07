ATHENS, April 7 Greece does not need to return to debt markets imminently, the country's finance minister said on Monday, reiterating that Athens' first bond sale in four years will take place some time in the first half of 2014.

"There is absolutely no rush, nor is it a precondition, to do this before Easter (April 20)", Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras said in an interview on Greek radio station Vima.

Greece plans to sell about 2 billion euros of five-year bonds, its first foray into bond markets since its international bailout four years ago. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)