WRAPUP 2-Steel, stimulus drive China's strongest economic growth since 2015
* GDP grows fastest in 6 quarters on factory output, retail sales
ATHENS, April 7 Greece does not need to return to debt markets imminently, the country's finance minister said on Monday, reiterating that Athens' first bond sale in four years will take place some time in the first half of 2014.
"There is absolutely no rush, nor is it a precondition, to do this before Easter (April 20)", Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras said in an interview on Greek radio station Vima.
Greece plans to sell about 2 billion euros of five-year bonds, its first foray into bond markets since its international bailout four years ago. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)
* GDP grows fastest in 6 quarters on factory output, retail sales
TOKYO, April 17 Japanese government bonds firmed on Monday, with superlong yields touching multi-month lows as JGBs took cue from falling U.S. Treasury yields in the wake of their lacklustre economic data.