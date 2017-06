ATHENS Greece's cabinet approved on Wednesday the use of state guarantees to back up the value of the new bonds its banks have received as part a sovereign debt swap, a senior government source said.

"The legislative act establishes contingent-convertible bonds (CoCos) and allows the use of state guarantees on the new bonds so that banks can book them at 100 percent of their value," the official told reporters.

