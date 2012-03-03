ATHENS, March 3 The chief negotiator for
private sector holders of Greek bonds expressed confidence on
Saturday that a bond swap deal which is a key part of Greece's
bailout programme will be completed successfully next week.
"We can sense in our discussions with investors that
momentum is building," Charles Dallara, managing director of the
International Institute of Finance (IIF), told Antenna
television.
"I'm quite optimistic that the participation levels will be
quite high," he said, but he declined to predict a figure.
Bondholders have until March 8 to sign up to the agreement
under which they will exchange their existing Greek government
bonds for new paper in a swap deal that will see the nominal
value of their holdings cut by 53.5 percent.
Greece has said it is not obliged to go through with the
arrangement unless it gets 90 percent participation. If
participation is below 90 percent but above 75 percent, it would
consult with public sector creditors.