By Alex Chambers
| LONDON, March 6
LONDON, March 6 A disorderly default in
Greece would likely necessitate outside support for Spain and
Italy to stop the threat of contagion, and could cause more than
1 trillion euros of damage to the euro zone, a group of
bondholders warned.
"There are some very important and damaging ramifications
that would result from a disorderly default on Greek government
debt," a document from the Institute of International Finance
said. "It is difficult to add all these contingent liabilities
up with any degree of precision, although it is hard to see how
they would not exceed 1 trillion euros."
The document was obtained by Reuters from a market source.
It was dated Feb. 18 and marked "IIF Staff Note: Confidential".
The IIF wants bondholders to sign up for a bond swap deal by
a deadline on Thursday, aimed at saving Greece more than 100
billion euros and putting the country on a more stable footing.