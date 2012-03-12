* Volumes low on first day of trading for new Greek bonds
* Greece among the highest yielding sovereigns in the world
* Yields reflect high default risk
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, March 12 Investors shied away from
new, post-swap, Greek bonds on their first trading day on
Monday, as some of the highest yields in the government debt
universe were not enough to offset fears of another default or a
euro zone break-up.
Greece successfully concluded a bond swap last week, under
which private sector creditors agreed to exchange their Greek
bonds for new ones worth much less.
Investors demanded yields of between roughly 14 and 19
percent to buy the new bonds. Unusually, yields
on the paper maturing earlier were higher than on longer-term
debt. This inversion can indicate investors fear a default.
Despite the high prospective returns, traders said the
amount of paper changing hands was minute. Analysts said the
investors in Greece had switched their focus to elections due in
April or early May and were in wait-and-see mode.
The signals coming from politicians before and after the
polls will be key to gauging how likely it is that
recession-ravaged Greece leaves the euro zone to regain economic
competitiveness and devalue its still high level of debt.
"Every politician right now in Greece ... (will try) to win
votes," said Athanasios Ladopoulos, partner and senior fund
manager at Swiss Investment Managers, a hedge fund. "Do you
think anybody will go out and openly say that ... austerity has
to be continued? No."
"All those (comments) will create more volatility. The
opportunity (to buy Greek bonds) will be after the elections or
when they (politicians) start preaching too loudly just before
the elections."
The 2023 bond was bid with a yield of 18.9
percent, while investors demanded a 13.9 percent yield to buy
the 2042 bond. Bid/ask spreads were around 1
percentage point, indicating a wide gulf between buyers and
sellers and highlighting the low volume that often characterises
trade in distressed debt.
Ladopoulos said he expected to see the yields above 20
percent in the near future.
BETWEEN BELIZE AND PAKISTAN
Exotix, a brokerage firm specialised in distressed debt,
said Greece was the third highest yielding country in the world
behind Cyprus in first place and the central American state of
Belize.
Debt issued by countries that rating agencies view as
"highly speculative", such as Pakistan, Iraq or Venezuela
yielded less than the new Greek bonds.
Fears that the private sector may remain behind Greece's
public creditors in the queue for repayment after the European
Central Bank refused to participate in the debt swap may also
keep investors from buying the new bonds for now, analysts said.
"The private sector's slice of the cake is now quite low.
That means that if they want to do another debt restructuring
only through the private sector they will just have to wipe you
out," said Exotix economist Gabriel Sterne.
He said the prices of the new Greek bonds already factored
in a lot of risks surrounding Greece and he expected demand from
hedge funds to gradually pick up. Most eager to sell would
probably be non-Greek banks, whose Greek bond holdings have
damaged their reputation and hurt their market access in the
past year.
Traders said "technicalities" were also keeping trading
subdued. For instance, with no prices available yet for credit
default swap contracts to insure the new bonds against default,
investors were not sure how much it would cost to hedge their
investment.
"It's too early, the dust needs to settle," one trader said.