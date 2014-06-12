LONDON, June 12 (IFR) - The order book for Alpha Bank's new three-year senior issue is approaching 2bn according to a lead manager.

The issuer is planning to raise a 500m issue and price guidance has been revised to 3.625% area, plus/minus 0.125%, the tight end of the 3.75% area initial price thoughts.

Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan and Mediobanca are marketing the transaction which will be priced later today. (Reporting by Helene Durand)