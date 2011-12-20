By Harry Papachristou
ATHENS Dec 20 Greek finance minister
Evangelos Venizelos was hopeful on Tuesday of at last reaching
the deal with private sector bondholders that is key to a new
bailout package for the country.
"We are close to an agreement, I believe that," Venizelos
said at a conference in Athens.
"I believe that because I have a personal insight into the
negotiations and I know this is feasible, provided our
institutional partners respect the Oct 26 decision," he said,
referring to an agreement by euro zone leaders over a second
bailout for Greece.
Separately, a government official said on Tuesday that the
negotiations were going well and that the initial terms of the
so-called Private Sector Involvement (PSI) were likely to be
finalised by early January.
Bankers have in general been less optimistic about prospects
for a swift agreement in which they would have to accept a 50
percent nominal reduction in the value of their Greek
bondholdings in exchange for a mixture or cash and new bonds.
"I can't see any deal this year," said one senior banker
with knowledge of the discussions.
The arrangement is intended to enable Greece to cut its debt
from 160 percent of gross domestic product to 120 percent by
2020 and is a central part of the bailout which includes 100
billion euros from international partners.
Significant differences still exist over key parts of the
package which could significantly affect the final cost borne by
the banks including the interest coupon and maturity on the new
bonds.
A Greek banking source said that there had been progress on
other issues, including whether guarantees for private sector
creditors would be treated equally with creditors from the
public sector.
The source also said it had been agreed that the new bond
would be regulated not under Greek law but under English law,
which provides for so-called collective action clauses allowing
the payment terms of the bond to be changed after issuance.
A deal on the PSI element of the new bailout is vital if the
new rescue package is to take effect.
Greece faces a 14.5 billion euro bond redemption on March 20
and without new financing it could be forced into a default
which could trigger a wider emergency in the euro zone as it
struggles to contain the escalating debt crisis.