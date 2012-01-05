ATHENS Jan 5 Greece's bond swap deal with banks and private creditors to reduce its mountain of debt will be carried out in phases, a government official said on Thursday after a cabinet meeting.

The so-called "private sector involvement" (PSI) deal is a pivotal part of a second, 130 billion euro ($168.3 billion) bailout package for Greece agreed by euro zone leaders in October.

Without the deal Greece risks default as it faces bond redemptions of 14.5 billion euros in March.

"There will be two phases. First there will be a memorandum on the PSI, and then the amounts related to its implementation, the sweeteners, will be disbursed," said the government official who did not want to be named.

Banks and investment funds have been negotiating with Athens for weeks on the PSI scheme under which they will accept a nominal 50 percent writedown on their Greek bond holdings in return for a mix of cash and new bonds.

Greek officials have been putting a brave face on the tense talks expressing confidence that a deal will be struck in time. But bankers following the talks have been less optimistic.

"There are expectations that the bond swap will be completed relatively soon," another government official told Reuters after Thursday's cabinet meeting on an omnibus draft bill on opening up closed professions and settling tax arrears with the state.

After the first memorandum on the PSI, the government will work on tweaks to the medium-term economic programme sought by its international lenders.

Conclusion of this phase will lead to the bailout contract that will need to be passed by parliament.

"After this is done the money to cover our funding needs to pay salaries and redeem bonds will be disbursed," the first official said, outlining the timetable.

Greece aims to cut its debt by 100 billion euros via the deal, reducing its debt-to-GDP burden from 160 percent to a more manageable 120 percent by 2020. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)