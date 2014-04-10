LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - The order book for Greece's new
five-year benchmark bond has reached EUR17.8bn and the sovereign
is expected to release official price guidance on the sale
shortly, according to two market sources.
The country had accumulated EUR11bn of investor interest for
the benchmark-sized transaction on Wednesday, and set initial
price thoughts at a yield of 5%-5.25%.
It has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs International, HSBC, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley
to arrange the sale.
Greece is rated nine notches below investment grade at Caa3
by Moody's. Standard and Poor's and Fitch rank Greece six
notches below investment grade at B-.
(Reporting by Alex Chambers and Sudip Roy; Writing by Davide
Scigliuzzo; Editing by Helene Durand)