BRIEF-FBN Holdings posts FY pre-tax profit of 22.9 bln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 profit before tax of 22.9 billion naira versus 21.6 billion naira year ago
LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - Greece has raised 3bn through a five-year bond issued at the reoffer price of 99.133 to yield 4.95%, according to one of the lead managers.
The order book for the bond, which will carry a 4.75% coupon, was around 20bn from around 600 investors.
The notes will mature on April 17, 2019.
Final terms came at the tight end of final guidance of 5% plus or minus 5bp and tight to initial price thoughts of 5%-5.25% released on Wednesday.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are arranging the sale.
Greece is rated nine notches below investment grade at Caa3 by Moody's. Standard and Poor's and Fitch rank Greece six notches below investment grade at B-. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Helene Durand)
* FY ended Dec 2016 profit before tax of 22.9 billion naira versus 21.6 billion naira year ago
* Fair value portfolio investment properties at March 31 EUR 3.38 billion ($3.68 billion)versus EUR 3.37 billion at Dec 31, 2016