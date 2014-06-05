(Adds background, details)

By Aimee Donnellan

LONDON, June 5 (IFR) - Greece's fourth largest lender Alpha Bank is preparing to sell the country's third bank bond since the country defaulted on its debts, in a move that will help cement the recovery of one of the eurozone's most troubled jurisdictions.

The Greek lender, rated Caa1/CCC+/B-, has hired Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan and Mediobanca to conduct an investor roadshow from June 10 to discuss a potential euro senior unsecured bond.

The announcement comes hot on the heals of the ECB meeting, at which a series of measures were announced, including new funds for banks, in an effort to boost the eurozone economy and fight low inflation

The impact on the market was immediate, with the cost of insuring unsecured bank debt as measured by the iTraxx Senior Financials index falling to 70.5bp, its lowest generic level since May 2008.

Piraeus Bank and National Bank of Greece, both rated Caa1/CCC/B-, have issued senior unsecured bonds this year, respectively keeping to the relative safety of the three and five-year parts of the curve.

Piraeus's 500m three-year issue attracted over 3bn of demand and came at a yield of 5.125%. It is now bid at 3.599%. Meanwhile, NBG's 750m five-year bond priced at a yield of 4.50% but has since widened to 4.642% despite garnering more than 2.25bn of demand at the time (levels taken from Tradeweb).

The successful fundraisings, as well as Greece's first syndicated sovereign issue since it defaulted on its debts, have helped boost sentiment, although junk ratings and memories of the sovereign debt restructuring have kept some investors at bay.

Alpha, 69.9% owned by the Greek bank bailout fund, reported a loss of 94.1m for the first quarter of 2014, broadly in line with analysts' estimates.

The bank issued 1.2bn of new equity in March in order to buy back 940m of preferred shares from the government and cover a 262m capital shortfall revealed in a stress test carried out by the central bank earlier that month.

Alpha said it repaid 1.5bn in ECB funding in the first quarter, leaving its total at 15.7bn, or 18% of its assets, as the deleveraging of its loan portfolio and a recent capital boost more than offset a drop in deposits. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand and Philip Wright)