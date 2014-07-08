ATHENS, July 9 Greece is expected to issue its
second sovereign bond on Wednesday following its successful
return to the financial markets in April after a four-year shut
out, Greek daily Kathimerini reported, citing Finance Ministry
sources.
Athens would likely issue a three-year bond, hoping for an
interest rate of under 3 percent, to raise 2.5 billion to 3
billion euros, the newspaper said on its website.
The Finance Ministry declined to comment on the report.
Greek officials told Reuters in June that Athens was
considering a sale before August with a likely maturity of seven
years to raise 2 billion to 3 billion euros.
Kathimerini said the books would open on Wednesday and the
sale would likely be concluded by Thursday, when Finance
Minister Gikas Hardouvelis holds his first meeting with
inspectors from the country's European Union, International
Monetray Fund and European Central Bank lenders.
It said Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank
AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Citigroup Inc
, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley,
Nomura, HSBC Holdings Plc, UBS AG
and BNP Paribas SA were expected to lead the book
building.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Lefteris Papadimas. Editing
by Andre Grenon)