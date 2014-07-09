ATHENS, July 9 Greece will open books to
investors for a three-year bond later on Wednesday or Thursday
at the latest, two sources with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
The sale would follow Athens's successful return to the
financial markets after four years in April, when it sold a
five-year bond.
"The books are likely to open today (Wednesday) and at the
latest, on Thursday," one of the sources said.
"We expect the issue of the three-year bond today or
tomorrow. I think it will be a success. There is great interest
in Greek assets abroad," a banker added.
