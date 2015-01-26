LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Syriza's choice of another
anti-austerity party as coalition partner sparked a sell-off in
Greek bonds on Monday after a relatively stable start to the day
for the country's debt.
Greece's 10-year bonds opened the day bid at 8.67%,
according to Tradeweb, inside Friday's highs of 9.48%, after
anti-austerity party Syriza won 149 seats in Sunday's
parliamentary elections, falling just two seats short of an
absolute majority.
But after Syriza agreed in principle to form a coalition
with the Independent Greeks, bonds widened to 9.14% by 1621 GMT.
Investors are concerned that a compromise between Greece's
troika of creditors - the European Commission, the ECB and the
IMF - and the new government will be difficult to find.
"They are even more aggressively against the troika than
Syriza, if anything, and bond yields widened on the news. We
will just have to wait and see what sort of policies emerge in
the days to come," said Darren Ruane, head of fixed interest at
Investec Asset Management.
The Independent Greeks are relative unknowns to the
investment community - the party was formed in 2012 in the wake
of the first Greek debt crisis - and this has left the market
uncertain.
"The only we seem to know about the Independent Greeks is
that their focus is on the social policy side of things, and
they adhere very strongly to the view that the austerity
measures are to blame for Greece's economic problems," said Alan
Wilde, head of global fixed income at Baring Asset Management.
One of the main questions for the market is how all of this
will affect ongoing bailout negotiations ahead of a February 28
deadline.
One of Syriza's key promises was to force the troika to
soften terms on a bailout package and perhaps even force a
haircut.
"That's the red line. As long as we are talking in terms of
financial engineering I think there's some goodwill and
understanding from the Europeans, apart from maybe the Finns.
Once we start talking about haircuts, that's when the markets
will start worrying again," said Gilles Moec, head of developed
Europe economics at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
The other question is whether there will be any contagion to
other parts of peripheral Europe. As of now, there has been no
sign of it and the market is viewing the elections as a purely
Greek event, as it has for a few weeks now.
Last week's QE announcement from the ECB is curbing
potential volatility. Italy's 2.5% December 2024s, for example,
were 3bp tighter on the day to a bid yield of 1.48% at 1622 GMT,
according to Tradeweb.
However, there could be some effect down the line if other
anti-establishment parties take their cue from Syriza.
"This result could have an important influence on politics
in other countries. In Spain, for example, the anti-austerity
party Podemos could potentially benefit by having more of a
platform," said an analyst.
(Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand and
Julian Baker)