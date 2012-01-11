ATHENS Jan 11 Charles Dallara, the head of a group representing private-sector banks, will hold talks in Athens on Thursday with Greek government officials on a voluntary swap of privately held Greek bonds, a spokesman for Dallara's organisation said.

"He will be in Athens on Thursday and will meet with government officials," the spokesman said.

Banking and official sources have said Greece and its private creditors are nearing a deal in the talks, aimed at halving Athen's debt load and avoiding default, but pressure is building on them to reach an agreement.

Institute of International Finance head Dallara and BNP Paribas senior adviser Jean Lemierre are leading the negotiations on behalf of the private sector creditors.

Athens needs to conclude the deal and secure funding from its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund to be able to redeem 14.5 billion euros of maturing bonds on March 20.