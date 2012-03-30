COPENHAGEN, March 30 Greece has extended the
offer period for the exchange of bonds governed by foreign law
in its debt swap, the president of the Eurogroup of euro zone
finance ministers said on Friday.
"The Greek authorities have announced that they have
extended until April 4 the offer period for bonds governed by
foreign law and eligible for the exchange. This decision was
taken with a view to provide bondholders a further opportunity
to tender their holdings of eligible foreign-law bonds in the
exchange," Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker said.
"We have been informed that a failure to make timely payment
of Greece's eligible foreign law bonds that are not exchanged
does not constitute an event of default under Greece's new bonds
issued in the exchange," he added in a statement.