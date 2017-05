ATHENS Oct 12 A technical glitch hampered trading on the Athens bourse on Wednesday and stock exchange technicians are trying to fix the problem, bourse officials said.

"The problem affected the ODL order routing of member brokers, disrupting their connectivity. We are working on it but it has not been fixed yet," an executive at the exchange told Reuters.

Turnover amounted to just 22,000 euros about an hour after the bourse opened for trade.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)