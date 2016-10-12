(Updates with trading resuming)
ATHENS Oct 12 Trading on the Athens bourse
resumed about an hour and 20 minutes after open as the
exchange fixed a technical glitch that hampered order routing by
member brokers, officials said.
"The system is back," an official at the exchange said.
The problem had hampered the ODL order routing of member
brokers and disrupted their connectivity, with turnover
amounting to just 22,000 euros about an hour after the open.
Turnover rose to 1.91 million euros soon after the problem
was fixed with the bourse's benchmark general index
trading 0.09 percent lower at 584.8 points.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)