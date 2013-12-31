ATHENS Dec 31 A former Greek government
official who admitted taking about $16 million in bribes more
than ten years ago to wave through arms contracts, has returned
7 million euros ($10 million) of the money to the state, the
finance ministry said on Tuesday.
Antonis Kantas, deputy armaments chief at the defence
ministry between 1997 and 2002, was arrested and charged this
month after investigating judges found he had 13.7 million euros
of unaccounted-for money in a Singapore bank.
Kantas is the first Greek official to openly admit to taking
bribes relating to major arms deals with foreign companies from
countries including Germany, France, Russia, Brazil and Sweden.
"We are making every possible effort to return the rest of
the money in the coming days," his lawyers said in a statement.
Kantas's testimony to investigating judges, in which he
names the arms dealers who he says paid him, has led to a
wide-ranging investigation in which two men have been charged
and will appear in court in the coming days.
Dimitris Papachristos, 78, one of the two charged, was
arrested on Monday. His lawyer said on Tuesday that his client
would cooperate with the investigation but that he also suffers
from serious health problems, including amnesia.
The case has touched a raw nerve among austerity-stricken
Greeks, struggling to come to terms with the fact that their
country is teetering on the verge of bankruptcy.
Excessive arms procurement is seen as one reason that Greece
borrowed so heavily and then had to be rescued with a
240-billion-euro EU-IMF bailout accompanied by strict conditions
that have increased poverty and unemployment.
Greece had the highest defence expenditure in the European
Union in terms of economic output over the past decade. Its
military spending stood at about 4 percent of gross domestic
output in 2009, when its debt crisis started.
Most contracts were awarded to foreign companies.
Athens has already convicted a former defence minister and
Kantas's immediate superior for money laundering.