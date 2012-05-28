LONDON May 28 Newedge, a broker owned by French
banks Credit Agricole and Societe Generale,
has told clients it will do no new business in Greece, in the
latest sign trading houses are preparing for the country leaving
the euro zone.
Newedge, which supports its hedge fund clients through its
prime brokerage unit, said on Monday it will not conduct new
business until further notice but will continue to support
existing positions in Greek assets.
"Newedge is not exiting the Greek market but it has said it
will not do any new business in Greece at this point in time," a
source close to the French broker said on Monday.
Newedge, and Europe's top investment banks, carry out
transactions on behalf of pension and hedge fund clients that
leave the banks with an exposure to the largest Greek firms.
The move to stop new business came as traders work on
measures to mitigate the impact of Greece withdrawing from the
euro zone, a lingering possibility as politicians argue over
conditions of the country's 130 billion euro ($163
billion)bailout.
"It is a matter of precaution, a proactive measure. A number
of companies have abandoned Greece in recent years. The
environment is not favourable for investments," said Manos
Chatzidakis, head equities analyst, Beta Securities in Greece.
ICAP, the world's largest derivative broker, said in
November it had been testing trading systems for six months to
ensure it could handle the Greek drachma.
"We have contingency tested the Greek drachma in currency
pairs versus the euro and the U.S. dollar because our customers
have expressed concerns about how the euro zone situation will
play out and we have to be prepared for every eventuality," a
spokesman for ICAP said at the time.
While the London-based broker tested the drachma, it said
the tests effectively ensured any new currency or number of
currencies could be traded in the event of their being created
by a country leaving the euro zone.
Europe's top brokers and exchanges have been watching the
euro zone area closely this year for signs a member may be
forced to withdraw and set up its own currency, a move that
would have profound effects on these firms.