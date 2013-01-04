ATHENS Jan 4 Greece may end 2012 with a better-than-targeted primary budget gap of 1.2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) a finance ministry official said on Friday.

Greece's primary budget balance, which excludes debt servicing costs, was forecast at around 1.5 percent under the country's medium-term fiscal plan.

"The primary budget gap in 2012 will be lower than 1.5 percent, around 1.2 percent," the official who declined to be named told Reuters.