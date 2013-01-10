UPDATE 1-Morgan Stanley shuffles wealth management unit
June 2 Morgan Stanley has shuffled its wealth unit, eliminating a layer of management and promoting two key executives, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters on Friday.
ATHENS Jan 10 Greece's central government budget gap narrowed by 30 percent in 2012, the finance ministry said on Thursday.
The figure for the Jan-December period, which excludes local government and social security spending, fell to 15.91 billion euros from 22.77 billion euros in the same period last year, the ministry said in a statement.
LONDON, June 2 Private equity group Blackstone has agreed to sell warehouse company Logicor to China Investment Corporation for 12.25 billion euros ($13.8 billion), the fund said on Friday.