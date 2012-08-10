BRIEF-Lung Therapeutics raises $14.3 million series B financing
ATHENS Aug 10 Greece's budget deficit in the first seven months of 2012 shrank compared to the same period last year and turned out smaller than targets, the finance ministry said on Friday.
The central government deficit came to 13.2 billion euros, down from 15.98 billion in the same year ago period and below a target of 14.83 billion.
* Princeton growth ventures says it has obtained backing of up to $300 million from an affiliate of Warburg Pincus