ATHENS Oct 1 Greece's draft 2013 budget projects the country's economy to contract by 3.8 to 4 percent, sustaining the recession for a sixth straight year, a government official said on Monday.

The budget will aim for a primary surplus of 1.1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). The government is expected to unveil the budget draft later on Monday.

The official said Athens will frontload a big chunk of an 11.5 billion euros of spending cuts being currently negotiated with its international lenders.

"The draft budget will include 7.8 billion euros in cuts for 2013," a government official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.