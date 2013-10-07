ATHENS Oct 7 Greece confirmed on Monday it will post a small primary budget surplus this year, making it eligible for additional debt relief from its international lenders.

Greece sees a primary surplus - which excludes debt servicing costs - of at least 340 million euros in 2013, Deputy Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said as he unveiled the 2014 draft budget.

The budget also confirmed the economy would shrink by 4 percent in 2013 with unemployment standing at 27 percent.