ATHENS Nov 13 Greece's central government
posted a primary budget surplus of 1.1 billion euros ($1.48
billion) between January and October after tax revenues exceeded
expectations, the country's deputy finance minister Christos
Staikouras said on Wednesday.
The reading excludes bond profit returns of 1.5 billion
euros from European central banks to Athens, under the terms of
its international bailout.
Wednesday's figures show that Athens was on course to post a
primary budget surplus of about 345 million euros at general
government level for the full year, Staikouras said.
Reaching a primary surplus, which excludes interest payments
on the country's debt and one-off bond profit returns, is the
main goal of debt-laden Greece's government. Hitting that target
would trigger a clause in its international bailout allowing
Athens to seek additional debt relief from its lenders.