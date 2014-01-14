(Corrects final paragraph to show last year's surplus includes
bond profit returns of 2 billion euros, instead of excludes bond
profit returns of 1.5 billion euros)
ATHENS Jan 14 Greece's central government
posted a primary budget surplus of 700 million euros last year
and will also post a surplus at the more closely watched general
government level, making it eligible for further debt relief,
its deputy finance minister said on Tuesday.
Greece has been promised it can seek more debt relief from
its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund that
have bailed out the country, after it posts a primary surplus
for a full year.
The lenders track the general government surplus - which
includes local government budgets and pension funds - rather
than the central government data released on Tuesday, but that
data indicates Greece is on track to meet the wider target.
Greece is aiming at a 2013 primary budget surplus of about
812 million euros or 0.4 percent of gross domestic product at
the general government level.
Last year's central government surplus includes bond profit
returns of 2 billion euros from euro zone central banks to
Athens, under the terms of its international bailout.
