BRIEF-Nomad Foods announces pricing of senior secured notes
* Nomad Foods Ltd says has priced its private offering of eur 400.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.25% senior secured notes due 2024
ATHENS, April 14 Greece's central government posted a primary budget surplus, before interest payments, of 1.6 billion euros ($2.22 billion) in the first quarter, widening by more than three times from the same period last year, Deputy Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Monday.
The reading was also far above an interim 878 million euro surplus target for January to March, Staikouras said.
The central government excludes the budgets of social security organisations and local administrations. ($1 = 0.7201 Euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; writing by Harry Papachristou)
* Nomad Foods Ltd says has priced its private offering of eur 400.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.25% senior secured notes due 2024
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A power outage hit about 90,000 customers on Friday morning in San Francisco, closing shops and snarling traffic in the city's technology and finance center as a large swath of the financial district lost electricity.