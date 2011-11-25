(Corrects 2nd paragraph to "2015" from "2014")
ATHENS Nov 25 Greece's budget deficit
will not fall below a key eurozone ceiling by 2014 as planned if
the debt-laden country fails to decide additional austerity
measures in June, a set of updated budget forecasts revealed on
Friday.
Assuming no more measures are taken, Greece's budget deficit
will shrink to just 4.2 percent of gross domestic product in
2015 instead of the 1.1 percent assumed under a previous set of
forecasts made in June, the finance ministry data showed.
The government also forecast debt as a percentage of GDP
would fall to 125.6 percent in 2015 from about 162 percent this
year, assuming a debt reduction plan under its latest financial
rescue agreed in October goes ahead. The bailout is aimed at
reducing Greece's debt to 120 percent of GDP by 2020.
The new data are part of the country's updated mid-term
fiscal plan for 2012-2015, which was revised to take into
account the country's deeper-than-expected recession and a debt
cut plan agreed by the country's lenders last month.
"The revised mid-term plan does not take into account the
additional fiscal measures that will be finalised and announced
in June," a senior finance ministry official told Reuters.
"We stick to the target to reduce the deficit to below 3
percent by 2015," the official added.
Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Wednesday
the country's next government after elections are held early
next year will have to specify additional fiscal measures in
June.
The front-runner to win the poll, the conservative New
Democracy party, has ruled out any fresh austerity measures
despite backing the broad fiscal targets.
Greece is struggling through its fourth year of recession
and needs the next tranche of funds under a bailout deal if it
is to avoid bankruptcy next month.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Lefteris Papadimas)