* Ruling parties approve budget by comfortable majority
* Budget required for Athens to tap more aid financing
* Bulk of 9.4 billion euros in cuts come from wages,
pensions
By Michael Winfrey and Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, Nov 11 The Greek parliament approved an
austerity budget for next year on Sunday, allowing it to extend
its international financial bailout and avoid bankruptcy.
With backing from all three parties in conservative Prime
Minister Antonis Samaras's coalition, the bill passed by a more
comfortable margin than a separate package of deficit-cutting
measures on which some of his allies had abstained on Wednesday.
Passing both bills had been necessary to unblock a new
tranche of credit from the European Union and International
Monetary Fund before the government ran out of cash.
Samaras said he now expected the funds to be forthcoming,
although a meeting on Monday in Brussels of euro zone finance
ministers is not expected to take a final decision on that.
Referring to the 2013 budget and to last Wednesday's other
measures, Samaras told parliament before Sunday's late-night
vote that Greece was turning a corner: "The sacrifices included
in that law and in the budget we are voting today are the last.
"We will start rectifying the injustices included in them
once we get out of the deficits ... But the reforms we passed
will be permanent and will boost the economy."
His critics are sceptical, though after years of mounting
public anger there are signs of fatigue. A demonstration called
by trade unions and communists mustered thousands of protesters
outside parliament, but the numbers were a small fraction of the
almost 100,000 who gathered outside the legislature last week.
Many of the country's 10 million people, driven to despair
by five years of economic contraction, fear attempts to cut the
deficit will only deepen the crisis; unemployment is running at
25 percent and many find living standards have fallen sharply.
"All those measures throw us back 50 years," said Thymios
Marvitsas, 75, during the protest on Sunday. "Our pensions and
wages are cut. My life is getting harder and harder."
Police estimated the crowd outside parliament at 13,000.
Arguments about the wisdom of cutting spending have also
divided the political establishment.
On Wednesday, the smallest coalition party, the Democratic
Left, abstained from the vote, cutting Samaras's majority. But
most of the rebels backed the budget bill and it passed
comfortably, with 167 vo t es in the 300-seat parliament.
SACRIFICES
Securing both pieces of budget-cutting legislation has been
a condition of renewing bailout funding and unlocking more than
30 billion euros in funds from the IMF and EU later this month.
The government, formed after a tumultuous election in June,
has ignored sliding poll numbers and occasionally violent street
protests in pursuit of favour with its creditors, a move the
opposition says is a mistake.
"Greece's debt is not sustainable," said the leader of the
leftist SYRIZA party Alexis Tsipras, as he attacked German
Chancellor Angela Merkel. "Everybody knows that apart from
Merkel, who has her own plan for a German Europe and wants to
turn Greece into a debt colony and the European South into a
low-labour cost special economic zone."
According to the budget draft, the Mediterranean state's
economy will shrink for its sixth year running, by 4.5 percent.
The budget deficit will be 5.2 percent of gross domestic
product (GDP), down from 6.6 percent expected this year. But
once the cost of paying interest on its huge debt is removed,
Greece will show a tiny surplus for the first time in decades.
These deficit figures assume Athens's lenders will extend a
deadline for it to narrow its fiscal shortfall by two years in
exchange for the new belt-tightening package.
The biggest cost-reductions next year are pension cuts of up
to 15 percent for almost half the total 9.4 billion euros in
budget savings and public wages cuts of 1.2 billion.
Greece's fiscal adjustment has hit workers more than the
wealthy elite. This has become a sore point in a nation where
media have published lists of bankers, lawyers and shipping
magnates who they say have moved cash to Switzerland.
"It's always the same. The poor pay and no one touches the
rich and the tax evaders. Winter is coming and I can't afford
heat," said 41-year-old housewife Angeliki Petropoulou.
The budget foresees debt rising to 346 billion euros, or
almost 190 percent of GDP, from 175 percent this year.
EU and ECB officials say that means that Athens will not be
able to reduce its debt to 120 percent of GDP by 2020, the level
the IMF has said is the ceiling for debts to be sustainable in
the long term.
That has triggered a debate on how to reduce the debt, which
include discussions on cutting interest rates on Greece's
official loans, letting the ECB give profits from Greek bonds it
holds back to Athens, helping bail out Greek banks with the EU's
EFSF rescue fund, and other measures.