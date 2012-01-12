* Central govt budget gap grows 0.8 pct y/y in Jan-Dec

* Unemployment rises to 18.2 percent in October

ATHENS Jan 12 Greece's central government budget deficit widened last year despite the introduction of new taxes to raise revenues, data showed on Thursday, reinforcing expectations Athens will miss its overall 2011 deficit target agreed under its IMF/EU bailout.

The widening deficit and separate data showing the country's unemployment rate hit 18.2 percent in October suggest the recession in Greece is deepening following the imposition of tough austerity measures.

It also highlights the need for Athens to quickly resolve talks with banks and investment funds on a bond swap scheme, which is central to it securing a second, 130 billion euro ($165 billion) bailout that international lenders have drawn up to help the country avert default.

The central government budget gap, which excludes several large items such as local authorities' finances, widened 0.8 percent year-on-year to 21.6 billion euros ($27.5 billion) in 2011, finance ministry data showed. The gap was slightly lower than the target of 21.7 billion.

Greece will not release its overall deficit for 2011 until April.

The European Union, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund have already suggested Athens will miss its 2011 target of cutting its deficit to 9 percent of gross domestic product, from 10.6 percent in 2010.

This year it aims to cut its budget deficit to 6.7 percent of GDP, but if the debt swap goes ahead the deficit target will be 5.4 percent of GDP.

Greece's unemployment rate rose to 18.2 percent in October, heading back towards a record high of 18.4 percent touched in August, data showed on Thursday. Nearly one in two youths aged 15-24 were out of work, the hardest hit group.

"(The data) reflects the deepening recession due to the increased uncertainty sparked by political instability and implementation of austerity measures," said Nicos Magginas, an economist at Greece's National Bank.

He said he expected the average jobless rate for 2011 to top 17 percent, making it the highest annual rate since the 1960s.

The Greek economy is expected to have shrunk by 5.5 percent in 2011, and is headed for a fifth straight year of recession this year, analysts say.

Athens has consistently missed deficit targets set by its international lenders under a bailout plan agreed in 2010, partly due to a deeper-than-expected recession but also because of its own failure to quickly implement reforms and crack down on tax evasion.

Greece imposed a string of emergency taxes in September after its lenders threatened to withhold bailout funds if Athens did not meet its budget goals, a move that would have effectively rendered the country bankrupt.

The new taxes included a charge of up to 5 percent on gross personal income as well as a controversial property tax which households must pay or face having their electricity cut off.

These measures have failed to boost net revenues, which shrank by 1.7 percent year-on-year last year, due to delays in collecting taxes after a tax officers strike late in December, the ministry said.

Recession is dealing a further blow to the budget as the government steps up grants to its ailing pension funds, whose revenues are drying up. Spending before interest payments dropped by 1.3 percent last year.