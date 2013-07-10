ATHENS, July 10 Greece was on track to meet its
2013 fiscal targets in the first six months of the year, helped
by cuts in public spending and investment, the finance ministry
said on Wednesday.
The primary central government deficit - which excludes
local authorities, social security organisations and interest
payments - more than halved to 1.5 billion euros from 3.3
billion euros in the same period last year, the ministry said.
The deficit was also far ahead of the target of a primary
budget gap of 3.9 billion euros in January-June.
The data bodes well for Athens' goal of posting a primary
surplus at general government level this year. That would allow
it to seek further debt relief from its lenders under its
bailout from the European Union and International Monetary Fund.
"The target for a primary surplus this year has become
attainable based on (today's figures)," Deputy Finance Minister
Christos Staikouras told reporters.
Greece secured an aid lifeline from its lenders on Monday
but was told it must keep promises to cut public sector jobs and
sell state assets if it wants more bailout cash.
It has slashed spending, investment and tax refunds to
offset lagging tax revenues, which have fallen due to the
recession.
Greece has been mired in crisis since it revealed a budget
deficit of 15.6 percent of gross domestic product for 2009.
Austerity measures demanded by its lenders helped Greece cut
the deficit to 6 percent of GDP last year, on an underlying
basis that excludes spending to prop up its ailing banks.