ATHENS, July 10 Greece was on track to meet its 2013 fiscal targets in the first six months of the year, helped by cuts in public spending and investment, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The primary central government deficit - which excludes local authorities, social security organisations and interest payments - more than halved to 1.5 billion euros from 3.3 billion euros in the same period last year, the ministry said.

The deficit was also far ahead of the target of a primary budget gap of 3.9 billion euros in January-June.

The data bodes well for Athens' goal of posting a primary surplus at general government level this year. That would allow it to seek further debt relief from its lenders under its bailout from the European Union and International Monetary Fund.

"The target for a primary surplus this year has become attainable based on (today's figures)," Deputy Finance Minister Christos Staikouras told reporters.

Greece secured an aid lifeline from its lenders on Monday but was told it must keep promises to cut public sector jobs and sell state assets if it wants more bailout cash.

It has slashed spending, investment and tax refunds to offset lagging tax revenues, which have fallen due to the recession.

Greece has been mired in crisis since it revealed a budget deficit of 15.6 percent of gross domestic product for 2009.

Austerity measures demanded by its lenders helped Greece cut the deficit to 6 percent of GDP last year, on an underlying basis that excludes spending to prop up its ailing banks.