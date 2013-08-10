ATHENS Aug 10 Greece's central government posted a primary budget surplus of "about 2.5 billion euros" in the first seven months of the year, beating an interim target for a deficit of 3.1 billion for the period, the country's deputy finance minister Christos Staikouras said in a newspaper interview on Saturday.

"We can therefore say that the national target to achieve a primary surplus at the end of the year becomes more and more feasible," Staikouras was quoted as saying by weekly newspaper Realnews.

The finance ministry is expected to officially announce the central government budget figures on Monday. The central government budget excludes the local government and social security funds.

Government revenue figures for July unveiled by the finance ministry last week, showed a marked increase in the inflow of European Union subsidies for public investment projects.