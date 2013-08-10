ATHENS Aug 10 Greece's central government
posted a primary budget surplus of "about 2.5 billion euros" in
the first seven months of the year, beating an interim target
for a deficit of 3.1 billion for the period, the country's
deputy finance minister Christos Staikouras said in a newspaper
interview on Saturday.
"We can therefore say that the national target to achieve a
primary surplus at the end of the year becomes more and more
feasible," Staikouras was quoted as saying by weekly newspaper
Realnews.
The finance ministry is expected to officially announce the
central government budget figures on Monday. The central
government budget excludes the local government and social
security funds.
Government revenue figures for July unveiled by the finance
ministry last week, showed a marked increase in the inflow of
European Union subsidies for public investment projects.