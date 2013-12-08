By Renee Maltezou
ATHENS Dec 7 Greece's parliament approved a
budget plan on Saturday filled with over 3 billion euros of
austerity cuts that sees the debt-laden country emerging from a
six-year recession next year.
After nearly going bankrupt and almost crashing out of the
euro zone last year, Greece expects growth of 0.6 percent in
2014 and hopes to secure more leeway on its debts to the
European Union and the International Monetary Fund.
"This is a historic day," Prime Minister Antonis Samaras
told lawmakers, calling the 2014 plan a budget of recovery and
hope. "People's sacrifices bore fruit and changed the course of
the country."
Outside parliament, an anti-austerity rally called by the
country's largest labour unions drew only a few hundred people,
a shadow of former demonstrations where tens of thousands took
to the streets of Athens to protest the belt-tightening.
A total of 153 lawmakers voted in favour of the 2014 budget
plan in the 300-seat house. Samaras' conservative-led coalition
controls 154 seats in parliament.
Athens sees a budget surplus before interest payments at 812
million euros in 2013 thanks to higher than expected tax
revenues. Posting a primary surplus is key as it would open the
way for Greece to pursue debt relief from the EU and IMF.
But Athens and its lenders disagree on the forecasts for
2014, arguing over the size of a potential budget gap next year
and the slow pace of reforms.
International lenders have not given their approval for the
plan, which sticks to a target for a primary budget surplus
(before interest costs) of about 1.5 percent of GDP next year,
and have said that unless it found new savings, Athens would
miss its surplus target by about 2 billion euros.
Greek Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras has said the
difference had narrowed to about 1 billion euros.
The so-called troika of EU, IMF and European Central Bank
inspectors, who left Athens last month, will return to Greece in
January to complete their latest review, the IMF said.
The troika's technical teams were expected to continue talks
in Athens next week.
"We expect a full negotiating team to return to Athens in
January, after the authorities have made further progress in
implementation, with the objective of reaching a staff-level
agreement," an IMF spokeswoman said.
The review, which has dragged on since September, is crucial
to the release of up to 5.9 billion euros in bailout funds,
although Greece has no immediate funding pressures.
The lenders want Greece to ease restrictions on bank
foreclosures and on companies carrying out mass layoffs.
Samaras has rejected further across-the-board wage and pension
cuts to fill any budget gaps.
The economy has shrunk by nearly a quarter since 2008, and
repeated rounds of austerity have squeezed households and sent
unemployment to record highs of over 27 percent.
"The bailout has destroyed Greece and will be remembered in
history as a tragedy," Alexis Tsipras, head of the main
opposition, the leftist Syriza party, said during the debate.