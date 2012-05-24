ATHENS May 24 Andreas and Emilia Karabalis, who
are both 80, feared their bank in Greece would collapse, so they
withdrew their 80,000 euros ($100,000) savings and stashed it at
home for safety.
Days later, the thieves came in the night.
"We were sleeping. The two masked burglars came to our bed
and tied us up. They hit us. They robbed us - they didn't leave
anything, it was torture," said Emilia, who still trembles when
she recalls the attack this month on the island of Lefkada.
Husband Andreas added: "Our life is black now. They took our
life's savings. We lost everything."
No one knows just how much cash lies stashed in Greek homes,
secreted in cupboards, at the back of the ice-box, beneath the
floor or under the mattress. But by any guess it is well in the
billions, and burglars are after their share of loot which is
both highly portable and virtually impossible to recover.
Greece's debt crisis has plunged it into five straight years
of economic contraction, thrown half of its young people out of
work and may see it ejected from the euro zone. In the past two
years, Greeks have withdrawn from banks more than 72 billion
euros - or close to 7,000 euros for every man, woman and child
in the country. And much of that has been taken in cash.
NO MONEY IN ROBBING BANKS
Police say that gangs who may have once eyed "hard targets",
- like the banks themselves, or jewellers - are now going after
homes of ordinary people, where there is far less risk and often
large stashes of cash freshly withdrawn from savings accounts.
"Many people have withdrawn their money from the banks
fearing a financial crash, and they either carry it on them,
find a hideout at home or in storage rooms," said national
police spokesman Thanassis Kokkalakis.
"We urge people to trust the banking system, leave their
money there, or at least in a safe place, not hide it at home,
where they must anyway take the basic security measures," he
said. "Some people don't even lock their doors and windows."
The unexpected bonanza is attracting foreign crime networks,
he said, including two from ex-Soviet Georgia which police
dismantled in recent months, blaming them for 300 burglaries.
Crime is just one hazard for people storing unusually large
hoards of cash, most of which are not insured. There are tales
of savings going up in smoke in fires or, as in one case, being
lost when a pensioner withdrew his life savings - then died
suddenly, before telling his family where they were hidden.
Theft, though, seems the biggest risk and the crime wave has
spread far beyond the big cities into rural areas where robbery
was little known. Carpenter George Psychogios, 30, withdrew his
savings of 8,000 euros and kept them in his house at Arta, a
small town 350 km (200 miles) from Athens and known principally
for its Byzantine stone bridge and a 13th-century church.
"I hid the money in two different places before leaving for
a trip. When I came back it was all gone," he said. "They broke
into the house through a balcony door and they took it all."
"We used to sleep outside with the doors unlocked. Now we
don't feel safe even when we lock up. They break into homes,
shops, businesses. There is a surge in robberies here."
In Iraklion, a working class neighbourhood of Athens, local
people say some thieves have become so brazen that they often
prowl in broad daylight, even when a family is in.
"We were sitting on the front veranda chatting when they
jumped from the roof to the back yard and got into the house,"
said pensioner Mattheos Michelakakis, 61. Before he realised
what had happened, they had made off with his family's gold.
"Burglars hear that people are scared and withdrawing money
and they hit homes randomly hoping they will be lucky," he said.
"I feel like I've been naive. We always used to leave all the
doors open; we had nothing to worry about."
HOARDING IN TROUBLED TIMES
According to the central bank, Greeks withdrew 72 billion
euros from bank accounts between January 2010 and March 2012,
leaving just 165 billion behind. Since then, withdrawals have
accelerated further after an inconclusive May 6 election led EU
leaders to talk openly of Greek exit from the single currency.
Some of that money was wired abroad and some spent, but much
of it was hidden in homes, either in cash or converted to gold.
If Greece leaves the common currency area, any money left in
Greek banks would probably be turned into drachmas worth a good
deal less. Euros stashed in a box at home would still be euros.
"People have already taken their money out of the bank. The
rest are doing it now because they are afraid we will be kicked
out of the euro zone," said one police officer.
Among cases he said he had come across in the past week: a
man reported 30,000 euros in cash and gold stolen from a storage
room next to his house and an elderly woman had her life savings
of 100,000 euros stolen from her apartment.
That woman's home also happened to be packed full of cartons
of long-life milk and boxes of pasta - in case, she explained,
the economic crisis led to food shortages.
Stashing cash is as old as Greece. The countryside is dotted
with archaeological sites where the ancients squirreled away
their silver drachmas to hide them from marauding armies. Greek
museums are rich in treasure whose owners never made it back.
"Hiding valuables - small or larger amounts of coins,
golden, silver, even bronze - was very widespread in antiquity,
especially in times of war, crisis or difficulty," said George
Riginos of the Association of Greek Archaeologists.
"Sometimes the owner would perish and this is how they
reached us, hidden in the ground, in holes in the wall, small
vases under the floor or leather bags."
Future archaeologists may yet stumble on some of the buried
treasure of the euro zone crisis of 2012. A senior banker tells
the story of a family on the island of Rhodes who recently
visited their local branch, trying desperately to figure out how
much their late father had withdrawn before he died.
Not trusting the bank, the old man had taken out his life
savings. But he hadn't told anyone where he hid it.
His children were searching everywhere, tearing down walls
in the house trying to find it, but with no luck.
