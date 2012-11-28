ATHENS Nov 28 Greece has hired Deutsche Bank
and Morgan Stanley to conduct a voluntary buy
back of its debt, a senior finance ministry official told
Reuters on condition of anonymity on Wednesday.
"At this moment, we intend the buy back to be voluntary,"
the official said. "We hope that early next week, if possible on
Monday, the Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) will publish
the invitation for the buy back," he added.
Eurogroup finance ministers and the International Monetary
Fund (IMF) agreed earlier this week to conduct the buy back by
mid-December, as part of measures to make Greece's debt
sustainable.
Greece has not determined yet at which price it will offer
to buy back the debt from private bondholders, the official
said.
Concerns that the buy back would be imposed on Greek banks
have led their shares to plunge since Tuesday, when the plan was
announced.