ATHENS Dec 10 Greece will extend a debt buyback
that forms part of its international bailout for an extra day to
receive additional offers from bondholders, a government
official said on Monday.
Athens plans to buy back bonds with a face value of about 30
billion euros at deeply discounted prices to lower its debt
load. A deadline for bondholders to submit offers expired on
Friday. A Greek government official said on Saturday that Athens
had received offers of about that sum.
"There will be an official announcement later in the day,"
said the official on Monday on condition of anonymity.
According to Greek newspaper Ta Nea, Greece has received
26-27 billion euros in offers and will reopen the books to get
about 3-4 billion more from Greek banks that are ready to
provide the extra funding, Ta Nea said.