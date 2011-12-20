ATHENS, Dec 20 The Bank of Greece released the following data on Tuesday on the country's current account balance in October. Year-on-year, the current account gap shrank 33.2 percent to 1.503 billion euros ($1.96 trillion) ********************************************** KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2011 2010 October -1.503 -2.252 September -1.097 -1.251 August -0.145 -0.199 July -0.902 -1.470 June -1.583 -1.841 May -1.998 0.308 Year-to-October -16.500 -18.700 ---------------------------------------------- source:Bank of Greece ($1 = 0.7682 euros) (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and James Mackenzie)