ATHENS, June 24 Greek Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras reshuffled his cabinet on Monday, two days after the
smallest party in his ruling coalition quit the government in
protest at the abrupt closure of the country's state
broadcaster.
Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras kept his job in the
cabinet reshuffle which was announced by government spokesman
Simos Kedikoglou.
The head of the Socialist PASOK party Evangelos Venizelos,
Samaras's only partner in the two-party coalition, assumed the
posts of deputy prime minister and foreign minister.
Outgoing foreign minister Dimitris Avramopoulos moved to the
Ministry of Defence.