ATHENS, March 14 Greece's cabinet
unanimously approved the terms of its international bailout on
Wednesday, hours after euro zone countries formally approved the
130 billion euro ($169 billion) financial package that Athens
needs to stay afloat.
The deal to keep Greece funded until 2014 will now be sent
for approval to the Greek parliament, which is expected to vote
on it by the end of the month.
The bailout ends months of uncertainty for debt-stricken
Greece, which secured the package only after agreeing to a
series of painful austerity measures and a successful debt swap
that imposed losses of as much as 74 percent on bondholders.
"A lot remains to be done," Prime Minister Lucas Papademos
told the cabinet, according to a statement, adding that
parliament needs to pass an additional eight bills linked to the
bailout deal.
"The cabinet and parliament must undertake a great effort to
complete this legislation in the coming weeks," he said.
The Greek cabinet backed the terms tied to bailout funds it
will receive from the European Union. The International Monetary
Fund is expected to approve its share of the bailout, set at 28
billion euros, later this month.
Papademos has said he would step down once the legislation
is completed, paving the way for general elections, which are
expected to be held at the end of April or early May.
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos, who led negotiations
on the bailout, also confirmed on Wednesday that he would step
down from his post once he is elected chief of his PASOK
socialist party. The move had been widely expected.
"Once I take over at the helm of the biggest party in
parliament, I will have to devote myself to these new duties,"
he told the Alpha television channel in comments to be aired
later on Wednesday.
He predicted elections would be held in about six to seven
weeks -- in line with comments by other government officials.
PASOK, which has backed much-hated austerity policies
demanded by foreign lenders, is expected to take a beating in
the polls. But many pollsters predict it will eventually strike
a deal with the New Democracy conservatives to form a new
government. Both parties are part of Papademos' government.
Greece's cabinet also approved a fiscal pact agreed by EU
leaders earlier this month. It is not clear yet whether
parliament will also have to ratify the deal.