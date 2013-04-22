ATHENS, April 22 Greece's current account deficit narrowed 36.4 percent in February, helped by falling imports due to the country's recession, the Bank of Greece said on Monday. The current account balance showed a deficit of 716.4 million euros from 1.126 billion euros in the same month last year. Tourism receipts, the country's biggest money earner, rose 11.4 percent year-on-year to 126 million euros in February. ***************************************************** KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2013 2012 February -0.716 -1.126 January -0.222 -1.447 ------------------------------------------ source: Bank of Greece