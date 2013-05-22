ATHENS, May 22 Greece's current account deficit
narrowed 43 percent in March, helped by falling imports due to
the country's recession, the Bank of Greece said on
Wednesday.
The current account balance, a key measure of economic
competitiveness, showed a deficit of 1.285 billion euros ($1.65
billion) from 2.237 billion euros in the same month last year.
Falling imports due to the country's deep economic
contraction and cost-competitiveness gains are narrowing the
gap, which is expected to shrink to 2.8 percent of GDP this year
from 5.3 percent in 2012, based on EU Commission forecasts.
Tourism receipts, the country's biggest money earner,
dropped 14 percent year-on-year to 137 million euros in
March.
****************************************************
KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2013 2012
March -1.285 -2.237
February -0.716 -1.126
January -0.222 -1.447
Jan-March -2.347 -4.811
------------------------------------------
source: Bank of Greece