ATHENS, June 25 Greece's current account deficit
widened 26 percent in April, due to a higher trade gap and lower
tourism and shipping receipts, the Bank of Greece said
on Tuesday.
The current account balance, a key measure of economic
competitiveness, showed a deficit of 1.187 billion euros ($1.55
billion) from 945 million euros in the same month last year.
Tourism receipts, the country's biggest money earner,
dropped 13 percent year-on-year to 290 million euros in April.
This brings total tourism receipts in the first four months of
the year to 683 million euros, down 7.9 percent compared with
the same period last year.
****************************************************
KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2013 2012
April -1.187 -0.945
March -1.285 -2.237
February -0.716 -1.126
January -0.222 -1.447
Jan-April -3.534 -5.756
------------------------------------------
source: Bank of Greece