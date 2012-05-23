ATHENS, May 23 Greece's current account deficit narrowed by close to a fifth in March, data showed on Wednesday, reflecting a sharp drop in imports as the country's austerity-hit consumers tighten their belts. The deficit dropped 17.3 percent to 2.13 billion euros ($2.69 billion) compared with March 2011, the Bank of Greece said. The country's high current account gap, which eased to 9.8 percent of gross domestic product last year from 10.5 percent in 2010, reflects eroded economic competitiveness, partly the result of years of wage increases above productivity. "The pace of narrowing ... slowed compared to the first two months of the year due to a rise in fuel imports," said economist Nikos Magginas at National Bank. He expects the gap to shrink further as soft domestic demand conditions endure. But the pace of the decline could slow if tourism revenues turn out weak this year. Tourism receipts were down 11.2 percent year-on-year in March, with foreign arrivals showing a 12.7 percent drop, the central bank said. The central bank sees the current account deficit narrowing to about 7 percent of GDP this year, while the OECD in its latest outlook projects it at 7.6 percent. ********************************************************** KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2012 2011 March -2.134 -2.579 February -1.099 -1.881 January -1.492 -2.757 Year-to-March -4.725 -7.217 2011 2010 December -2.172 -1.819 Year-to-December -21.070 -22.976 ------------------------------------------- DATA IN DETAIL (bln euros) March 2012 March 2011 Trade balance -1.751 -2.014 Exports 1.723 1.705 Imports 3.474 3.719 Services balance 399 333 Income balance -787 -768 ------------------------------------------ source: Bank of Greece